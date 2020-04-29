Bondi waters busy as iconic beach reopens

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sydney's Bondi Beach has reopened for swimmers and surfers after closing five weeks ago. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Bondi waters busy as iconic beach reopens

By Greta Stonehouse

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 11:16:05

Hundreds of surfers have returned to the water at Bondi for the first time since the beach was closed five weeks ago due to COVID-19 restrictions.

People are now permitted to swim or surf at Bondi and Bronte, and surf only at Tamarama, between 7am and 5pm on weekdays.

Access is via designated entry and exit points and the sand remains out of bounds for sunbathers.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos says Bondi was busier than usual at 7am on Tuesday but people did the right thing.

“So far I’ve been really delighted at how the corridors are working,” Ms Masselos told AAP at the beach.

Local Scott Heappey said there were lots of surfers in the water at Bondi but they were all observing social distancing.

“There’s plenty of people but everyone’s staying nice and spread out,” Mr Heappey told AAP.

“I come down here three times a day. That’s my exercise and that’s what I do.”

Local women Vicki Shiels and Kay Smiles were delighted to be swimming again – having done so in the area for more than 50 years. 

“We’ve lived here most of our lives and go swimming nearly every day. To not have that available was really awful, ” Ms Shiels told AAP. 

Bondi resident Tom Sheer said it was liberating to be out of his apartment and surfing once again.

He just hopes people continue to abide by the rules.

“It’s exciting to be back in the water and I guess we’ll wait and see if people take the piss,” Mr Sheer told AAP. 

“I already saw someone going through the south fence as opposed to this beautiful entry and exit system they’ve created, so let’s see how it goes.”

Another local Matt Rhodes says since Bondi Beach closed on March 21 he’s noticed surfers crowding other Sydney beaches.

He argues that having more open water means people can be better spaced apart.

“Closing the eastern suburbs beaches led everybody to go to the northern beaches – it had the effect of just crowding the beaches up there,” Mr Rhodes told AAP.

“I went to Manly a few times and noticed that it was really, really busy, like busier than it would be normally prior to this.”

Waverley Council has stressed the sand remains closed given the area has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

The mayor has said the “swim and go” and “surf and go” measures are strictly for Waverley residents and people shouldn’t drive to the beaches from further afield.

All of neighbouring Randwick City Council’s beaches – including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra – also reopened on Tuesday without any time restrictions.

Dee Why, Freshwater and Manly are the only northern beaches that remain closed in Sydney’s north.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star's premiership medal stolen

Western Bulldogs' Easton Wood has had his 2016 AFL premiership stolen in a burglary.

rugby union

Rennie committed to coaching Wallabies

New Zealander Dave Rennie remains "very committed" to coaching the Wallabies despite the resignation of Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle.

rugby league

Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

The three NRL stars who broke social distancing laws have jeopardised the league's return, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Australian rules football

Families a key issue in AFL hub plan

The cost of players' taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

virus diseases

Victoria records new coronavirus death

Another person has died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the state's toll to 18 and the national toll to 89.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star's premiership medal stolen

Western Bulldogs' Easton Wood has had his 2016 AFL premiership stolen in a burglary.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.