Bondi Beach to reopen only for exercise

Swimmers and surfers can exercise at Bondi Beach from next week but the council is warning restrictions may be reinstated if too many people flout COVID-19 social distancing measures.

From Tuesday, locals will have access to the water at Bondi and Bronte beaches through strictly managed corridors on the sand that allow for social distancing.

Only surfing will be permitted at Tamarama Beach due to dangerous currents.

“I know that people are under the impression that we’re actually opening the beaches, but we are not, our beaches are staying closed,” Waverley mayor Paula Masselos said on Wednesday.

She said the area is still a COVID-19 hotspot and the council was taking a cautious and planned approach to ensure community safety.

“The sand is still closed, which means no running, no walking, no gathering, no bringing your kids down to play in the sand and have a paddle in the water,” Ms Masselos said.

The number of people in the water will be monitored as well as those queuing for access.

People who are not local to the Waverley district are strongly discouraged from travelling to these beaches.

“If there are thousands of people and there is no flow going in and out of the water, then the assessment will be made and if necessary, it will be closed,” Ms Masselos said.

Barricades and fences will remain in place and sunbathers won’t be allowed to linger on the shore.

Waverley Council met last night and agreed to relax restrictions following discussions with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

But shadow NSW treasurer Walt Secord says the differing rules each council has implemented is confusing the public.

“There is no clear message to the community and that is unfair to the community, to local councils, and swimmers and surfers,” Mr Secord said in a statement.

“Put simply, there are now completely contradictory views on visiting beaches in NSW; there is no clarity.”

It comes after other beaches across NSW begin easing restrictions, including Randwick City Council which reopened its coastlines on Monday for those exercising on the sand or in the water.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said local councils were responsibly managing their beaches.

“From my perspective, I think there was some sensible decisions made around closing beaches, and I’m sure they’ll make sensible decisions around how they reopen the beaches,” Mr Fuller said on Wednesday.

“Again, we’ll just ask that as these things happen, people continue to apply social distancing,” he said.

Bondi Beach was closed on March 21 after images of thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand sparked condemnation across the world.

Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches will be open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm, and closed on weekends.

“If everything goes well over the coming weeks, we will look to open access to the water seven days a week,” Waverley Council said in a statement.