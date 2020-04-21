Discover Australian Associated Press

Bondi beach remains fenced off but other eastern suburbs beaches have re-opened for exercising. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Confusion as some Sydney beaches reopen

By Luke Costin

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 16:19:57

Some of Sydney’s most popular beaches have re-opened for walkers, runners and swimmers but coronavirus hotspot Bondi remains fenced off until further notice.

Randwick City Council on Monday reopened its beaches – stretching from Clovelly to Yarra Bay – for those exercising on the sand or in the water so long as they obey social-distancing measures.

“People must maintain 1.5 metres between each other, limit groups to two people and move on once they have completed their exercise,” the council said in a statement.

Sitting, sun-baking or gathering on the sand is banned while ocean pools – closed with the beaches on March 28 – remain off-limits.

There are varying policies in place for beaches stretching from Newcastle to Wollongong.

Bondi and nearby beaches in Waverley Council are lined with barricades and fencing, but swimmers can have a dip at their own risk at other coronavirus hotspots Manly and Dee Why although they are not patrolled.

Other northern beaches remain open and patrolled by council lifeguards.

Lifeguard patrols at all beaches from Newcastle to Gosford’s Umina have ceased but running, swimming and surfing are permitted.

In the Sutherland Shire lifeguards are conducting hourly headcounts of swimmers, joggers and walkers while colleagues shoo away those dawdling on the sand.

“Council lifeguards will continue with announcements at all patrolled beaches advising patrons that social distancing must be practised … and will ask the public to vacate beaches if the number of patrons at any given location exceeds allowable limits,” a shire council spokeswoman told AAP.

Shadow NSW treasurer Walt Secord argues there are conflicting messages from the state government and confusion at the local government level about whether beaches should be closed.

“You can enter Bondi from the rocks with a surfboard. In Wollongong you can exercise at the beach but not swim. On the Central Coast, you can exercise at the beach and surf, but you cannot sunbake,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“It is no wonder there is widespread confusion and misunderstanding.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants people to get out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty but she doesn’t begrudge councils shutting beaches if people don’t do the right thing.

“Everybody knows the rules, we just ask people to stick to them,” she told reporters on Monday.

“We worked so hard to get where we are and if a handful of people do the wrong thing, we’re back to where we were a month ago.”

Reopening Bondi and other local beaches has been ruled out by Waverley Council.

But mayor Paula Masselos says the council is looking at ways to provide “managed access to the water” for swimming or surfing.

The popular tourist strip was closed on March 21 after thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand – sparking condemnation around the world.

Coronavirus clusters also broke out among backpackers and others in the area. 

