Bondi to reopen for swimming and surfing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People will be able to swim or surf off Bondi Beach from Tuesday, but the sand remains closed . Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Bondi to reopen for swimming and surfing

By Julian Drape

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 18:22:11

Bondi is to reopen for swimming and surfing but the beach itself will remain closed given the local area has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos says the waters at Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches will reopen on Tuesday morning “for the sole purpose of exercising”.

People will be able to swim or surf at Bondi and Bronte and surf only at Tamarama between 7am and 5pm on weekdays. Access to the water will be via designated entry and exit points.

“Our beaches remain closed to all land-based activities including social gatherings, sunbaking, walking and jogging,” Ms Masselos said in a statement on Monday.

“There will be no relaxing or gathering around on the sand. The sand remains strictly off-limits other than for access to the water for exercising.

“Waverley is still a hot spot and presently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.”

The mayor said the “swim and go” and “surf and go” measures were strictly for Waverley residents exercising locally and people shouldn’t drive to the beaches from further afield.

Neighbouring Randwick City Council reopened its beaches – including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra – a week ago but was forced to close them again on Friday when crowds descended on the sand and people couldn’t follow safe social distancing practices.

The patrolled beaches were reopened on Saturday but only from 6am to 9am until Monday.

All of Randwick’s beaches will again reopen from Tuesday without any time restrictions.

Residents are allowed on the sand so long as they are “jogging or doing some legitimate exercise”.

“Lifeguards, rangers and other council staff will continue to monitor numbers on the sand and in the water and will restrict access or temporarily close beaches if crowd numbers exceed safe limits,” Randwick council said in a statement on Monday.

Mayor Danny Said said: “Our message could not be simpler – Randwick City beaches are to be used for exercise only.”

Northern Beaches Council chief executive Ray Brownlee on Monday said only Dee Why, Freshwater and Manly beaches were closed in the city’s north.

“Council will continue to review the situation …. in the coming week,” he said in a statement.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

rugby league

Mitchell, Addo-Carr charged by police

NSW State of Origin representatives Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr will face court in August after being charged with firearms offences.

rugby league

NRL quartet fined for breaches but no bans

Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis have all avoided immediate NRL bans for breaching social distancing rules.

news

virus diseases

Restrictions ease but NSW deaths continue

Four more residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney's west taking the home's total to 11 deaths.

sport

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.