Threatened species like the koala will benefit from an expansion of protected habitat in Queensland. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

conservation

Boost to reserves of protected land in Qld

By Tiffanie Turnbull

July 10, 2021

2021-07-10 12:24:32

Swathes of extra land in Queensland will be safeguarded as wildlife habitat, with the equivalent of 8500 football fields added to protected areas.

Some 4400 hectares will be added to the state’s national parks, 144 hectares to nature refuges and 82 hectares to conservation parks.

That includes a 4370-hectare boost to Pinnacles National Park near Townsville, which is known for its stunning rock formations, and another nearby tract Australia’s largest waterbird, the brolga, calls home.

In southeast Queensland, the new Merala Nature Refuge on the southern Gold Coast and Rock of Ages Nature Refuge northwest of Nambour will protect threatened species like the koala, Richmond birdwing butterfly, greater glider and glossy black cockatoo

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon says the record $1.4 billion spend on protecting the environment is a “key pillar” of the plan for the state’s economic recovery.

“As our economy and jobs bounce back, so too will our environment – with rangers to maintain these new protected areas and landholders across the state to engage local businesses to revegetate private nature refuges and create fire breaks,” she said in a statement.

Half-a-million dollars will also go to dozens of property owners across the state to safeguard nature refuges on private land.

