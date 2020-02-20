Boral slashes H1 payout as profit sags 40%

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Boral's net profit plunged by $91.5 million in the six months to December 31. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Boral slashes H1 payout as profit sags 40%

By Alex Druce

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 14:31:47

Boral has cut its interim payout on a 40 per cent first-half profit dive, with the troubled building materials firm weighed down by higher costs and weak housing construction activity in Australia and South Korea. 

Boral’s net profit plunged by $91.5 million to $136.5 million in the six months to December 31, down from $228 million a year ago, as the firm booked $20 million in costs associated with restructuring, rightsizing and integration costs, as well as USG Boral/Knauf transaction costs.

Revenue from continuing operations was up 2.2 per cent to $2.960 billion, though total revenue dipped to $2.989 billion from $2.990 billion last year. 

Boral said its Australian operations were hurt by lower concrete volumes due to a 23 per cent decline in housing starts.

Local earnings also suffered as a result of subdued pricing, higher costs associated with outages at Peppertree Quarry and Berrima Cement and the summer’s bushfire crisis. 

This was partly offset by $30 million in cost saving and property earnings of $29 million.

The company will pay an interim dividend 9.5 cents, 50 per cent franked, down from 13.5 cents a year ago.

As flagged earlier this month, Boral faces a number of headwinds going into the second half.

The company is searching for a new chief executive after outgoing boss Mike Kane announced he would be stepping down after seven years in charge following an accounts scandal at Boral’s North American windows business.

An investigation found employees overstated pre-tax earnings by $US24.4 million ($A36.6 million) at the windows division between March 2018 and October 2019. 

Boral has sacked the windows segment’s vice-president of finance and the financial controller, with light building products president Joel Charlton now responsible for the division.

The company said this month it now expects core earnings for FY20 to be lower across its Australian, North American and USG Boral units, also thanks to bushfire disruptions and a general slowdown in activity.

It flagged net profit of between $320 million and $340 million, down from $420 million last year, adjusted for the overstatement at the windows business.

Shares in the company were down 0.21 per cent to $4.81 by 1430 AEDT. 

Boral’s share price has slipped 40 per cent since hitting a more than decade high of $8.22 in February 2018.

BORAL’S TOUGH FIRST HALF

* Revenue from continuing operations up 2.2 per cent to $2.96b

* Total revenue $2.989b from $2.990b last year

* Net profit down 40pct to $136.5m

* Interim dividend 9.5 cents, 50pct franked, down from 13.5 cents.

Latest sport

cricket

Strano in for Vlaeminck in T20 World Cup

Spinning allrounder Molly Strano will replace Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the quick suffered a foot injury.

Australian rules football

Injured Buddy still mentoring AFL's Swans

Lance Franklin has resumed running but coach John Longmire says Sydney won't unleash the superstar until they're confident he can get through the AFL season.

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

cricket

South Africa brings bad memories for Smith

Returning to the team hotel in Johannesburg where he was handed a 12-month ball-tampering ban has brought back unpleasant memories for Steve Smith.

news

politics

Jobless rate rises to 5.3pc in January

Australia's official unemployment rate for January rose to 5.3 per cent as the economy struggles with the impact of bushfires, coronavirus and stalled growth.

sport

cricket

Strano in for Vlaeminck in T20 World Cup

Spinning allrounder Molly Strano will replace Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the quick suffered a foot injury.

world

politics

Bloomberg under attack at Nevada debate

Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg has faced fierce attacks from Democratic rivals at his debate debut in Las Vegas.