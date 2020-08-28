Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Building suppliers provider Boral has slumped to a full-year loss of $1.14 billion. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

building material

Boral’s $1.14b loss prompts review

By Steven Deare

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 11:56:00

Building suppliers provider Boral has slumped to a full-year loss of $1.14 billion after it wrote down the value of assets due to the weakened Australian and US housing markets.

The statutory result follows the summer bushfires, floods and COVID-19 pandemic suspending production, lowering production volumes and raising costs.

The company had to close or limit plant operations in the US and Asia.

Write-downs of $1.32 billion were based on forecast declines in the US and Australian housing markets.

Chief executive Zlatko Todorcevski, who started in the role last month, is reviewing operations and says he expects to announce the outcomes in late October.

Shareholders will not receive a final dividend.

They received a final dividend of 13.5 cents per share in 2019 after Boral posted a $251 million profit.

Shares were higher by 0.52 per cent to $3.86 at 1153 AEST.

Latest sport

sport

NHL reacts to criticism, playoffs on hold

The NHL has postponed playoff games, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

tennis

Djokovic eyes grand slam No.18 at US Open

A grand slam's a grand slam, says Novak Djokovic, as the world No.1 enters a US Open without Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal for the first time since 1999.

tennis

De Minaur faces unseeded Martin in US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

rugby league

Souths face nervous wait on Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell will get scans on his hamstring on Friday morning with South Sydney waiting to see if they'll have their star fullback before the NRL's finals.

rugby league

Mitchell injury sours Souths' rout of Eels

South Sydney have flogged Parramatta 38-0 in a performance that will put the NRL's title contenders on notice, but lost Latrell Mitchell to a hamstring injury.

news

politics

Hotspot definition to guide border issues

Australia will define coronavirus hotspots in a bid to shine a light on the reasons behind state border closures and address public concerns.

sport

sport

NHL reacts to criticism, playoffs on hold

The NHL has postponed playoff games, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

world

meteorological disaster

Six dead as Laura slams Louisiana

At least six people are dead after Hurricane Laura hit the state and although it caused less damage than expected, authorities say it remains a dangerous storm.