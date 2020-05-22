JobKeeper costs cut as restrictions ease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW has declared "happy hour" for pubs and restaurants with a further easing of virus restrictions. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

JobKeeper costs cut as restrictions ease

By Matt Coughlan and Rebecca Gredley

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 17:18:11

The federal government’s coronavirus response bill has been slashed by $60 billion after about 1000 businesses made “significant” reporting errors.

Treasury and the tax office have revised the cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program down to $70 billion from $130 billion.

The businesses made the errors when reporting the number of employees estimated to receive help.

Hundreds mistakenly wrote they had 1500 workers when they only had one – with $1500 the amount received each fortnight through the program.

The number of employees forecast to be assisted is now 3.5 million instead of 6.5 million.

About $8.7 billion has already been paid out through the wage subsidy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is resisting Labor’s calls to extend the program, arguing that the reporting error is positive for Australians as the recovery bill has reduced.

“This revision by Treasury is not an invitation to go and spend more. All the money that the government is spending during the coronavirus period is borrowed money,” he told the ABC.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says the government has lost its credentials for handling the economy.

“This is a mistake you could have seen from space,” he said.

It comes as NSW reported its 50th COVID-19 death after an 80-year-old woman died in Concord Hospital, taking the national toll to 101.

There were 15 new cases across the country on Friday, with the number of active cases rising to just over 500.

Chief nursing and midwifery officer Alison McMillan says it’s important for Australians not to drop the ball as restrictions ease.

“It is up to all of us to play our part in making sure that we don’t see outbreaks and we don’t see a resurgence of this disease across Australia,” she told reporters in Canberra.

NSW has declared “happy hour” for pubs and restaurants with up to 50 people able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1 – well above the limits in other states and territories.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said strict rules would be in place.

“The last thing we want to do is have to shut businesses down because they have not complied. And the last thing we want to do is go backwards,” she told reporters.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it would be a boost for regional businesses hit hard by drought, bushfire and the pandemic.

“It’s our happy hour – it’s time to wine and dine,” he said.

Victoria announced its year 11 and 12 students will begin exams in early November and have their results by the end of the year, as schools prepare to reopen next week.

In the latest sign of economic damage, Wesfarmers announced the closure or conversion of up to 167 Target outlets.

Target Country has been hardest hit by the decision, with 50 stores to be axed and 52 set to become small-format Kmart shops.

Wesfarmers will also convert 10 to 40 Targets to Kmarts and close between 10 and 25 of its large format outlets.

However, in a bid to counter the downturn the federal government announced local councils would share in $1.8 billion for road upgrades and local projects.

Latest news

politics

JobKeeper costs cut as restrictions ease

The cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program has been revised down to $70 billion due to paperwork errors, as economic restrictions are lifted further.

epidemic and plague

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

politics

Border biff as JobKeeper costs slashed

NSW has announced further easing of coronavirus measures as Treasury revises the cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program down to $70 billion.

politics

Border biff as JobKeeper costs slashed

NSW has announced further easing of coronavirus measures as Treasury revises the cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program down to $70 billion.

politics

Treasury revises JobKeeper to $70 billion

Treasury has slashed the estimated cost of the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy program from $130 billion to $70 billion.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

world

politics

Hong Kong opposition slams China law move

Hong Kong is required to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under proposed new legislation being prepared by China's parliament.