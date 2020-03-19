Border boss warns against complete closure

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Border Force commissioner Michael Outram has warned against shutting Australia off from the world. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Border boss warns against complete closure

By Matt Coughlan

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 08:43:17

The man responsible for Australia’s borders has cautioned against a total shutdown of movement in and out of the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Border Force commissioner Michael Outram said a vacuum seal around the nation would prevent essential items like stem cells from entering the country.

“We don’t want to stop all flights to Australia. We don’t want to seal ourselves off,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“Similarly with the ports, there’s a lot of containers coming to Australia with goods that we need as a country.”

But he insisted the ABF was ready for anything if the government decided to take more drastic action to contain the disease.

Passenger movements through Australian airports were down by around 5000 on Monday, while 23 flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

The 14 cruise ships which had left are returning to ports, with no reported sickness onboard any of them.

About 12 border force workers have been tested for coronavirus with no positive results so far.

Mr Outram said his staff not contracting the virus should reassure other frontline workers wearing personal protective equipment.

“If you follow procedures, you wear your PPE, it’s a very, very low risk,” he said.

Border force officers are preparing to welcome home Australians from overseas after the government advised people to return.

At airports, people will receive quarantine information at check-in and on the flight before signing a written declaration to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving.

Mr Outram said there had been little disagreement from people returning.

The commissioner has also told his officers to keep the pressure on drugs and other border crime.

“Whilst this is going on and all the focus of the media and the world is on COVID-19, we’re not going to drop the ball,” he said.

Latest sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

Australian rules football

AFL facing entire an season without fans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan acknowledges the whole 2020 competition could be played behind closed doors as games proceed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFLW goes straight into finals mode

The AFLW's last two rounds will not be played, with the competition going straight into finals mode this weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL to survive through unprecedented 2020

An AFL season that "will not look like any other" will start on time when Richmond host Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night in a coronavirus-affected schedule.

sport

AFL to go ahead, sports reel from COVID-19

The AFL season will begin on time on Thursday night as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreck havoc on sports events around the globe.

news

politics

Fed minister urges shoppers to calm down

Australia's agriculture minister says there is no prospect of food shortages because farmers can produce enough food for 75 million people.

sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

world

health

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.