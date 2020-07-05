Robust Qld border checks to continue

Queenslanders have been warned that the state’s borders will be robustly policed to stop the coronavirus spreading from Victoria.

Police will continue to conduct random checks on people arriving in the Sunshine State on flights and in vehicles to enforce strict border controls.

The warning comes as Queensland prepares to open its doors to all states and territories except coronavirus-impacted Victoria from July 10.

“They have over 300 cases of community transmission,” police minister Mark Ryan said of the southern state on Saturday.

“To stop this virus coming to Queensland we have already taken tough action and will continue to take tough action.”

“Yes, that might mean some inconvenience,” he said unapologetically.

Anyone attempting to enter Queensland who has been in Victoria in the past 14-days will be quarantined or turned away, he warned.

Police intercepted more than 750 people on 27 flights into Queensland on Saturday morning, including three flights from Victoria.

At the southern border, officers checked 1300 vehicles. Eight were turned around, however, there were no false declarations detected or fines issued.

“We are not going to stop doing this. As long as it is required to keep COVID out of Queensland we are committed to doing it,” deputy police commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

Border passes that were used to cross the border in recent months are now invalid and must be replaced by one of three new border declarations.

Deputy Commissioner Gollschewsk said it had been challenging for officers policing the new system, particularly at the Gold Coast road border.

“We are taking an “educative” approach. We are being understanding of community and we are making sure they understand it,” he said.

Anyone entering Queensland must now also state if they have travelled to Victoria in the previous two weeks.

Penalties will apply for anyone caught smuggling people over the border and there is a $4000 fine for flouting the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders have started enjoying a weekend of further relaxed COVID-19 health restrictions.

More fans can watch professional sporting events, with up to 25,000 spectators or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity permitted.

Commercial events of up to 500 people can go ahead without permission from the authorities, as long as they abide by the coronavirus social distancing rules.

Private gatherings of up to 100 people are now also allowed in homes. Weddings and funerals can host up to 100, and contact sport is also back. Casinos and food courts will also reopen.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the state overnight and the number of active cases has fallen to one for the first time since the start of the crisis.