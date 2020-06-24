Border closure helps economy: Qld premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Annastacia Palaszczuk says the strict virus response and border closure has helped the Qld economy. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Border closure helps economy: Qld premier

By Tiffanie Turnbull

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 12:36:34

The controversial closure of Queensland’s borders has actually helped the state’s economy reopen faster, the premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday said the state’s strict health response, which has been criticised for stifling the economy and costing jobs, was necessary to save the economy.

Since the border closures were announced in March, Queensland has brought community transmission of the coronavirus under control and sustained a low rate of new cases. 

The premier says this has allowed the government to relax restrictions and re-stimulate the economy faster.

“It means we can open up our restaurants, our cafes, faster,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

“We can get life back to the ‘new normal’, but we can’t do that if we have community transmission.”

The premier has spent weeks defending the decision to close borders, after it drew ire from stakeholders across the country and sparked two High Court challenges.

Politicians including state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, Queensland federal MP Peter Dutton and the prime minister have also piled on the pressure.

Reopening of the border has been pencilled in for July 10, but escalating community transmission in Victoria has cast a shadow over that timeline.

On Tuesday, the southern state recorded double-digit growth for the seventh day in a row, with 17 new cases.

Queensland has now gone six days without a single new coronavirus case, and has just two active cases.

Ms Palaszczuk on Monday would not rule out the possibility of opening borders to select states, but on Tuesday said Queensland was not in discussions with other states about creating a so-called ‘travel bubble’.

A decision on reopening borders will not be made until after a national cabinet meeting on Friday, she says.

Latest sport

soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

Australian rules football

Worsfold still in the dark on McKenna

Essendon coach John Worsfold is confident AFL coronavirus testing procedures are working but admits there is still confusion over Conor McKenna's test results.

rugby league

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

Australian rules football

NSW allow Vic NRL and AFL teams to play on

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's plea for citizens not to interact with Melburnians does not extend to the AFL or NRL, so long as they follow health protocols.

news

abusive behaviour

Police urged to investigate Heydon claims

Police have been asked by the ACT's director of public prosecutions to investigate sexual harassment claims against former High Court justice Dyson Heydon.

sport

soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.