NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says border closures are thwarting business activity.

Health

‘Artificial’ shut borders irk NSW premier

By Angelo Risso

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 13:56:07

NSW has recorded two COVID-19 cases from a record of almost 17,400 tests, with authorities warning residents to avoid letting their guard down.

Both coronavirus cases were in returned travellers in quarantine, NSW Health reported on Thursday, and no patients are currently in intensive care.

“We have seen elsewhere (that) if people let their guard down, don’t come forward and get tested when they have milder symptoms, then breakouts can occur and distress can be caused,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Ms Berejiklian rejected the idea of restricting movement between NSW and Victoria with the latter state reporting 18 new cases on Thursday, including some within the community.

She labelled domestic Australian border closures “artificial” and said they were thwarting movement, business and family reconnection at a difficult time.

The state’s unemployment rate was on Thursday revised upwards to 6.4 per cent.

“There could be unexpected spikes and that’s the nature of a pandemic. I don’t begrudge the Victorians that – it’s not a reason to close borders with them,” she said.

“It’s ridiculous in this day and age, given how we’ve handled the virus across the nation, that state borders continue to be there – they’re artificial, thwarting economic activity, thwarting businesses reaching their potential and thwarting what Australia could be doing in terms of our supply chains, our manufacturing industry, our tourism.

“If you have confidence in your health system, if you have confidence in your people doing the right thing, then you shouldn’t have your borders up.”

Ms Berejiklian’s comments follow her description of NSW’s exclusion from a South Australian travel bubble including Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania as “crazy” and her suggestion the state’s travel plan “didn’t make sense”.

Residents of those three states and territories will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in SA for business or holidays.

At this stage, SA plans to lift border restrictions related to NSW, Queensland and Victoria on July 20, but it could be looking at an earlier date for Queensland.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly expressed her displeasure with intrastate border closures, notably those of Queensland, which have caused problems for NSW border towns.

Ms Berejiklian also said the $50 million cost to date of housing returned overseas travellers in NSW hotel quarantine was “money well spent”.

She hoped the 14-day quarantine process could soon be replicated for international students.

“If our time was there again, we’d do it again in the same way … and we have been recouping what the other state costs have been,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The NSW government, meanwhile, will on July 1 lift coronavirus-related guidelines on daily capacity across the public transport network to 1.3 million, up from about 875,000.

The guidelines remain well below the network’s full 2.2 million capacity.

