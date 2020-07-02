Discover Australian Associated Press

The Gold Coast's tourism sector estimates the COVID-19 crisis caused a 74 per cent financial blow. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Border opens too late for GC businesses

By Darren Cartwright

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 17:37:46

Opening the Queensland border in time for the last week of NSW school holidays may be too late for some Gold Coast businesses, the region’s tourism body says.

From July 10, the state reopens to all but those who have been in Victoria for 14 days before entering.

Even though the timing takes in school holidays, many businesses may have to wait until September to cash in, says Destination Gold Coast chief executive Annaliese Battista.

“While we anticipate a gradual return to business-as-usual conditions for the accommodation sector, we expect a significant boost through traditional peak periods, such as school holidays,” Ms Battista told AAP.

“The optimal booking window for family holiday-makers is six to eight weeks and lead time is a crucial factor to capitalise on tourism’s resurgence domestically.

“We expect bookings to gradually pick up for the September school holiday season on the Gold Coast.”

She said they estimate the COVID-19 crisis delivered a 74 per cent financial blow to the Gold Coast’s tourism sector this year.

An estimated eight to 10 million fewer visitors came to the region, down from 14.2 million visitors in 2019.

“It is difficult to overstate the devastating financial and social hardship for the tourism sector over the past six months,” she said.

“That said, one of the changes we have seen recently is holiday-makers being prepared to book with shorter lead times, once they are confident restrictions allow them to travel.”

The southeast corner appears the most likely destination for school holiday-makers, said Queensland Tourism Industry Council boss Daniel Gschwind. 

He said overnight feedback showed there was strong interest in people from NSW wanting to book on the Sunshine Coast.

“The response, and it is anecdotal evidence, is encouraging,” he said.

“I am hoping that it will spread further than the southeast corner and people get to places like The Whitsundays.”

