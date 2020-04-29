Boris Johnson and Symonds have baby boy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are parents of a healthy baby boy. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Boris Johnson and Symonds have baby boy

By Harriet Line

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 19:25:42

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital.

Both mother and baby are doing very well after the birth early on Wednesday, their spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Mr Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 32, announced in March they were expecting a baby in “early summer”, and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

The news of the birth comes just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.

Ms Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

Mr Johnson has previously suggested he intends to take paternity leave, although it is not known if this remains the case given the coronavirus crisis.

He will not appear on Wednesday afternoon at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident. Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid also took to Twitter: “Congratulations @carriesymonds @BorisJohnson. Such wonderful uplifting news!”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.”

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith tweeted: “Congratulations @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds such wonderful news! Baby boy!”

Latest sport

cricket

Hohns, Flegler to unveil CA contract lists

Usman Khawaja headlines the list of six male Australian players who are likely to lose their national contracts.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games not reliant on vaccine: Coates

Senior International Olympic Committee member John Coates says staging the Tokyo Games next year isn't contingent on the discovery of a coronavirus vaccine.

rugby league

Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

The three NRL stars who broke social distancing laws have jeopardised the league's return, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Australian rules football

Three Dockers under AFL investigation

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

Australian rules football

Families a key issue in AFL hub plan

The cost of players taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

news

crime, law and justice

Elderly man dies after NSW home invasion

Police are hunting two men who forced their way into an elderly couple's Sydney home and assaulted them, with the 86-year-old man dying in hospital.

sport

cricket

Hohns, Flegler to unveil CA contract lists

Usman Khawaja headlines the list of six male Australian players who are likely to lose their national contracts.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.