Boris Johnson to update UK on coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The British government is starting its test and trace system. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Boris Johnson to update UK on coronavirus

By AAP

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 07:20:25

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will next week update the public on the coronavirus crisis as his government launches its test-and-trace system in an attempt to prevent a second deadly spike of the outbreak when people return to work. 

The United Kingdom’s $US3 trillion ($A4.6 trillion) economy is facing the steepest recession in three centuries and Johnson is facing criticism for the worst death toll in Europe after opposition parties said he acted too slowly to counter the outbreak.

Johnson will hold a cabinet meeting of his senior ministers on Monday to update on ways the United Kingdom can slowly begin to ease the lockdown restrictions, including an update on schools and possibly non-essential retail.

As the government begins its test and trace system, Johnson is due to advise the public on what the data and research is indicating about the outbreak.

“A test and trace system allows us to isolate new infections so that we can control the spread of this virus, which will be vital while coronavirus remains present in the UK,” a Downing Street spokesman said on Saturday. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victorian power clubs restart AFL season

Heavyweight Victorian clubs will meet in consecutive blockbusters to restart the 2020 AFL season in a new fixture set to be confirmed by the league on Monday.

rugby league

V'landys wants NRL crowds back in July

Just days before the resumption of the NRL season, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says he is targeting having crowds back in stadiums by July.

rugby league

2020 NRL title would top past two: Cordner

Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner says winning a third successive premiership in 2020 would be his team's finest achievement.

Australian rules football

AFL restart fixture set to be released

The first phase of fixtures for the AFL season restart could be released as soon as Monday with Richmond and Collingwood tipped to lock horns on June 11.

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

health

NSW on alert with 1.2M kids on the move

As students return to public schools full-time on Monday and more people go back to work, extra transport staff have been marshalled to keep people safe.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian power clubs restart AFL season

Heavyweight Victorian clubs will meet in consecutive blockbusters to restart the 2020 AFL season in a new fixture set to be confirmed by the league on Monday.

world

virus diseases

Public soak up the sun amid new rules

The governments of several European countries have signalled they are ready to open their borders to others on the continent in mid-June.