Bourke street inquest to grill police

Senior police who wrote a report critical of how Victorian officers handled the Bourke Street driver before he mowed down pedestrians will be grilled this week.

The inquest into the tragedy will resume on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Fontana, the principal author of a review of the lead-up to James Gargasoulas’s deadly rampage, is expected to take the witness stand before Coroner Jacqui Hawkins on Wednesday for four days of questioning.

Mr Fontana’s February 2018 report, which runs to more than 500 pages, contains several criticisms of how police handled the incident.

They included that police actions were poorly coordinated and unplanned.

Gargasoulas ran down pedestrians in the CBD, killing six people and injuring 27, on January 20, 2017 after stabbing his brother.

Gargasoulas was fixated with Detective Senior Constable Murray Gentner and the officer will be recalled to give evidence on Tuesday.

Det Sen Const Gentner was on the phone to the increasingly paranoid and deluded driver, urging him to surrender, as police tailed him across several suburbs on the morning of the killings.

During his testimony last year, the officer rejected accusations by lawyers representing the victims’ families that the offender was “playing” him.

The detective also told how he rushed to intervene in a bail hearing for Gargasoulas six days earlier at St Kilda police station to stop his release, after his arrest for threatening to kill a family member with a knife.

Family members of the victims are also set to address the inquest in its final days.

Among them is Melinda Tan, who told the first day of the hearing last year there were “many red flags and opportunities” to prevent the rampage that killed her husband Matthew Si, 33.

Family members of victims Jess Mudie, 22, and Yosuke Kanno, 25, are also expected to address Coroner Hawkins.

The woman held hostage by the Bourke Street driver hours before his deadly rampage has also been called to the witness box, but it is uncertain if she will appear.

Akiir Muo claims she told police who arrested her on the morning of the attack that Gargasoulas was heading to the city to run people over, a claim they have rejected during the inquest.

Also testifying will be justice department deputy secretary, Anna Faithfull.

Gargasoulas, who suffers paranoid schizophrenia, was jailed in February last year for at least 46 years in what was described by the sentencing judge as one of Australia’s worst examples of mass murder.

The inquest, which last year heard 23 days of evidence from police, civilians and families, will run until February 28.