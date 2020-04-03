Discover Australian Associated Press

Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe has taken a voluntary pay cut to help the EPL club financially. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Bournemouth boss, top staff take wage cuts

By Simon Peach

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 03:09:25

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has become the first English Premier League boss to take a voluntary pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EPL season has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the pandemic and clubs across the country have been hit by significant losses in match-day revenue.

Newcastle United put non-playing staff on leave and instructed employees to apply for the government’s newly-created coronavirus job retention scheme and Bournemouth said they had to take similar drastic measures to protect the club’s future.

The club said chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, Howe and assistant Jason Tindall have “all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time”.

The statement from the board of directors read: “As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to gather pace, there are far more questions than answers regarding its effects.

“One thing is for certain, however; the wellbeing of our employees, supporters, local communities and everyone around the world is of far greater significance than football matches.

“There is no script for moments like this. No tactics and no set plays to find a winning formula. But as a board we are continually looking at ways to ensure the future of the club and our employees is protected when the season returns.”

Bournemouth have also followed in the footsteps of other Premier League clubs Tottenham and Norwich by furloughing a “number of staff”.

