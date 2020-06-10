Discover Australian Associated Press

Darshan Siegel, 13, walked off from a car park in the Port Stephens area during a rest stop. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

missing person

Boy with autism found in Blue Mountains

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 09:27:22

A teenage boy on the autism spectrum has been found at a school in Sydney’s Blue Mountains after he went missing in the NSW Hunter region.

Darshan Siegel, 13, walked off from a car park in the Port Stephens area while travelling from the north coast to the Blue Mountains with his mother.

The pair had stopped for a rest in Heatherbrae, at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Masonite Road, about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

NSW Police were alerted just after 10.30pm that the boy was missing and began a search with a dog squad but could not find him.

The search resumed early on Wednesday with various police resources including the dog unit and and State Emergency Service personnel.

The teenager was found safe and well at a Katoomba high school about 8.30am on Wednesday, NSW Police said in a statement. 

He is now in the care of relatives. 

