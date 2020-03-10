Discover Australian Associated Press

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner will miss the premiers' round-one NRL clash with Penrith. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Boyd Cordner out of Roosters’ NRL opener

By Matt Encarnacion

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 16:57:47

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner will miss the premiers’ season-opening NRL clash with Penrith due to workload management. 

Having missed last month’s World Cup Challenge win over St Helens, Cordner was a notable omission from the Roosters’ squad again on Tuesday.

The club confirmed Cordner hasn’t suffered an injury, but has instead been put on ice in preparation for another arduous season involving representative duties. 

Sitili Tupouniua has been named in the second row, with Angus Crichton in the centres and Kyle Flanagan wearing the No.7. 

They take on a Panthers side with a new hooker in Apisai Koroisau, Caleb Aekins at fullback for the injured Dylan Edwards, and Stephen Crichton on the bench. 

In other team news on Tuesday, the Wests Tigers named Adam Doueihi in the centres despite being signed as a fullback from South Sydney. 

Corey Thompson will wear the No.1 against St George Illawarra, with Billy Walters at hooker, and Leilua brothers Joseph and Luciano in the starting 13. 

Josh Reynolds is on the bench. 

“This pre-season’s the first time where I’ve actually been told by the coach, ‘train at fullback, I want you to just do your best’,” Thompson said on Tuesday.

“Whatever happens, happens. To be given the whole pre-season to train there, to practice and grow at the things I wanted to last year, it’s been massive to me. 

“I’m really excited that wherever the season goes, if I get put at the back, then I believe in myself and I’m ready to go.”

The Tigers take on a Dragons side who sprung a selection surprise of their own, with new recruit Brayden Wiliame in the centres ahead of Euan Aitken. 

Trent Merrin and Billy Brittain are among the substitutions. 

Elsewhere, Parramatta centre Waqa Blake (shoulder) has been pencilled in to start despite failing to feature in the pre-season. 

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson will make anticipated club debuts against a Bulldogs side rocked by the standing down of two players. 

Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera were both left out of their team, with Christian Crichton on the wing and Joe Stimson in the second row.

Brandon Wakeham gets first crack at five-eighth. 

Curtis Scott has been included by Canberra despite being charged with assaulting police in January, while George Williams makes his club debut at halfback. 

They take on a Titans side with AJ Brimson (back) and Mosese Fotuaika (back) on an extended bench as they attempt to prove their fitness. 

Scott Drinkwater has beaten Jake Clifford to the No.6 spot at North Queensland, who have Valentine Holmes at fullback for their first game at their new home.

They host arch-rivals Brisbane, who listed Jack Bird at fullback, Darius Boyd in the centres and Jake Turpin at hooker. 

With Alex Glenn (hamstring) sidelined, Patrick Carrigan and Brodie Croft were surprisingly named co-captains for the clash. 

Latrell Mitchell is at fullback for South Sydney, while Addin Fonua-Blake and Jake Trbojevic have been named for Manly despite having injury clouds. 

NRL ROUND 1 MATCHES (ALL TIMES AEDT)

Thursday

Eels v Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium, 8.05pm

Friday

Raiders v Titans at GIO Stadium, 6pm

Cowboys v Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 8.05pm

Saturday

Knights v Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium, 3pm

Rabbitohs v Sharks at ANZ Stadium, 5.30pm

Panthers v Roosters at Panthers Stadium, 7.35pm

Sunday

Sea Eagles v Storm at Lottoland, 4.05pm

Dragons v Wests Tigers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6.15pm

