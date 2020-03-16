Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW residents have been warned not to take chances with their health due to COVID-19. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

health

‘Brace yourselves’ as NSW virus cases rise

By Dominica Sanda

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 12:55:38

Some private schools in NSW will start teaching students online to limit the spread of coronavirus while harsh penalties will be imposed on people and businesses who fail to comply with a ban on mass gatherings.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has issued an order under the Public Health Act 2010 to force the immediate cancellation of public events with more than 500 people.

Individuals who fail to comply could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $11,000, or both, he said on Monday.

Additional penalties could be imposed for each day the offending continues. 

Under the changes, which came into effect on Sunday, corporations face even harsher fines, Mr Hazzard said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to be careful and not take chances with their own health and the health of others.

“Don’t just think of yourself or your own family, but you could be unintentionally infecting and causing the death of so many other people,” she said in southern NSW on Monday. 

“I want everyone to brace themselves. It’s not a time to be complacent or reckless or think that it’s not going to affect you.”

NSW schools from Monday are adopting social distancing measures, including cancelling assemblies, excursions and travel, as well as some events and conferences in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Association of Independent Schools of NSW said some of its schools will start remotely teaching students from home.

There are about 500 private schools across the state, with some to teach students online from this week while others will set tasks and assignments via email, chief executive Dr Geoff Newcombe said in a statement on Monday.

St Christopher’s Catholic Primary School in Panania in Sydney’s southwest closed on Monday after a person who attended an event hosted by the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Sydney Catholic Schools executive director Tony Farley on Monday said the professional development event was held on March 12 and the infected person was not a teacher at the Panania primary school or any other Sydney Catholic school.

The school will undergo a thorough “hygiene sweep” on Monday and teachers who attended the professional development event have been asked to get tested and self-isolate as a precaution.

The school will reopen on Tuesday.

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll rose to five on Sunday after a 90-year-old woman who was a resident of Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home died after becoming infected with the virus.

She is the third resident of the nursing home who has died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

A 77-year-old woman who flew from Brisbane to Sydney on Friday also died after developing coronavirus symptoms on the plane.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in NSW reached 134 on Sunday with more than 300 cases across the country.

The University of Sydney and the University of NSW have confirmed a student from each of their institutions has been diagnosed with the virus.

Several large events across the state including the Sydney Royal Easter Show have been cancelled to try and slow the virus’s spread.

All new jury trials in the NSW Supreme and District court will also be suspended indefinitely from Monday but jury trials which have already begun will continue.

RSL NSW is expected to make a decision on Monday regarding upcoming Anzac Day marches and parades.

