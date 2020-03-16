‘Brace yourselves’ as NSW virus cases rise

People and businesses in NSW could face jail time and fines of up to $11,000 if they fail to comply with mass gathering bans to combat the spread of coronavirus.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Monday said he has made an order under the Public Health Act 2010 to force the immediate cancellation of public events with more than 500 people.

Individuals who fail to comply could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $11,000, or both, he said. Additional penalties could be imposed for each day the offence continues.

Under the changes, which came into effect on Sunday, corporations face even harsher fines, Mr Hazzard said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to be careful and not take chances with their own health and the health of others.

“Don’t just think of yourself or your own family, but you could be unintentionally infecting and causing the death of so many other people,” she said in southern NSW on Monday. “This is life and death.”

She warned that people need to brace themselves as the number of cases in NSW continues to rise.

“I want everyone to brace themselves. It’s not a time to be complacent or reckless or think that it’s not going to affect you,” she said.

NSW schools from Monday are adopting social distancing measures, including cancelling assemblies, excursions, and travel, as well as some events and conferences in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

St Christopher’s Catholic Primary School in Panania in Sydney’s southwest announced it will be closed on Monday after a person who attended an event hosted by the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Sydney Catholic Schools executive director Tony Farley said the professional development event was held on March 12 and the infected person was not a teacher at the Panania primary school or any other Sydney Catholic school.

“Closing a school, even for just one day, may seem to be an extraordinary measure but we are living in extraordinary times,” Mr Farley said.

The school will undergo a thorough “hygiene sweep” on Monday and teachers who attended the professional development event have been asked to get tested and self-isolate as a precaution.

The school will reopen on Tuesday.

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll rose to five on Sunday after a 90-year-old woman who was a resident of Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home died after becoming infected with the virus.

She is the third resident of the nursing home who has died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

A 77-year-old woman who flew from Brisbane to Sydney on Friday also died after developing coronavirus symptoms on the plane and died the same day.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in NSW reached 134 on Sunday, compared to more than 300 across the country.

The University of Sydney and the University of NSW have confirmed a student from each of their institutions had been diagnosed with the virus.

Several large events across the state including the Sydney Royal Easter Show have been cancelled also to try and slow the virus’s spread.

All new jury trials in the NSW Supreme and District court will also be suspended indefinitely from Monday, but jury trials which have already begun will continue.

RSL NSW is expected to make a decision on Monday regarding upcoming Anzac Day marches and parades.