Brainchip excites investors on export tick

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
BrainChip has been a big mover on the ASX after it gained US export approval for its Akida chip. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Brainchip excites investors on export tick

By Steven Deare

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 13:13:40

BrainChip, a developer of an artificial intelligence processor, has experienced a 25 per cent share price surge after a barrier was removed that prevents it from exporting its Akida chip outside the US.

BrainChip’s ASX-listed shares were 12.73 per cent higher at 6.2 cents by 1217 AEDT on Monday, having earlier climbed by as much as 25 per cent to a near seven-month high of 6.9 cents.

The Akida chip can be used to analyse large volumes of audio and video, as well as other material.

BrainChip makes the processor at its California headquarters and expects good sales, especially in China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Chief executive Louis DiNardo said the approval by the US Bureau of Industry and Security would fuel commercial momentum with customers, particularly across Asia.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper Pendlebury inks new deal

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the club until the end of the 2021 AFL season.

golf

Adam Scott snaps PGA Tour title drought

Australian Adam Scott has won the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles by two shots.

cricket

Aussie coach unfazed by Healy form slump

Australian coach Matthew Mott is backing opener Alyssa Healy to rediscover her explosive best in the looming Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

Australian rules football

Dusty to don 'Big V' in AFL bushfire match

Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin is a confirmed starter for Victoria against the All-Stars in next week's bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

basketball

Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Perth Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton has been anointed the NBL's most valuable player for a second time after leading the league for scoring and steals.

news

economy, business and finance

GM to scrap Holden brand in Aust and NZ

General Motors has made the "difficult" decision to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper Pendlebury inks new deal

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the club until the end of the 2021 AFL season.

world

virus diseases

New coronavirus cases up, deaths down

China's latest coronavirus figures show a rise in new cases in the Hubei province where the outbreak started, but a marked drop in deaths.