Brambles shares rise on profit outlook

Shares in logistics company Brambles have climbed almost six per cent after it forecast full year earnings growth of about five per cent as margins improve in its US business.

Brambles posted a nine per cent drop in first half net profit to $US277.9 million ($A413.3 million), on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior first half result of $US319.8 million ($A475.6 million).

The result was 13 per cent lower after currency costs, but comes mostly after missing revenue from discontinued operations.

Brambles underlying profit was up five per cent at $US435.5 million ($A647.7 million) for the first half – on a constant currency basis – after sales revenue of $US2.3976 billion ($A3.5705 billion) .

Chief executive Graham Chipchase said the pallets and containers business has delivered sales and earnings growth across all its segments, and improved cash flow generation.

Doing this despite ongoing challenges demonstrates the resilient nature of Brambles business, he said.

Brambles is expecting mid single digit sales revenue for the full financial year and underlying profit in line with sales on a constant currency basis, Mr Chipchase said on Monday.

“Our operating environment in the first-half was characterised by increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing political instability, particularly evident in major European markets,” he says in a statement.

Mr Chipchase said sales revenue was above their guidance range for the first half. More than 40 per cent of sales revenue comes from Brambles its Americas business.

Brambles said its United Sates business margins had improved about one percentage point in the first half and they continue to aim for a 2.0 to 3.0 per cent percentage point improvement through measures such as pricing and efficiency gains.

The dividend of US nine cents will be paid as 13.38 Australian cents.

This time last year it was 14.5 Aussie cents.

Brambles’ ASX-listed shares were up 75 cents, or 5.93 per cent, at $13.40 by 1120 AEDT.

