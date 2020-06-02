Brazil coronavirus cases pass 500,000

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil has passed 500,000 with low rates of testing in the country. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Brazil coronavirus cases pass 500,000

By Denis Duettmann and Eliyahu Kamisher

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 12:27:56

The number of cases of coronavirus in Brazil has surpassed half a million, the country’s health ministry says.

The country had recorded 514,849 cases of infection with the virus, the latest official figures showed.

After the United States’ nearly 1.8 million cases, Brazil is the country with the highest number of officially recorded infections worldwide.

Brazil is the biggest nation in Latin America and is carrying out relatively low levels of testing, meaning the real figure is likely significantly higher.

There have been at least 29,314 virus-related deaths so far in the country.

Brazil’s death toll is in fourth place globally, behind the US, Britain and Italy, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

In many cities in Brazil, hospitals have reached capacity. Authorities have set up makeshift clinics in football stadiums.

Meanwhile, a dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro, several governors and congress has paralysed the country.

Right-wing populist leader Bolsonaro sees the COVID-19 lung disease as a “mild flu” and has rejected protective measures.

But many state leaders have put in place their own restrictions on movement and public life to stem the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, there were clashes between Bolsonaro supporters, anti-government protesters and police in several Brazilian cities.

Meanwhile, the United States announced it would send Brazil 1000 ventilators and two million doses of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump and Bolsonaro have both touted without scientific backing.

The US said hydroxychloroquine will be used to prevent infection among Brazil’s nurses, despite Trump’s own drug regulator saying it should only be used for certain hospitalised patients and in trial settings.

“It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected,” the White House said in a Sunday statement.

Meanwhile, Washington announced a joint research effort with Brazil to “evaluate the safety and efficacy” of the drug for preventative and treatment uses.

“The two countries are well-positioned to continue their work together to address the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to other matters of strategic importance,” the White House said.

Latest sport

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia are looking at further cuts and efficiency measures following Monday's first wave of cost-cutting measures.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

sport

Ricciardo joins call for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

cricket

Smith ready to play cricket in two weeks

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith says he'll need just two weeks to be ready to play cricket again given the shape he's in.

news

inquest

Qld child safety 'failed' Mason Lee

Queensland's child safety department failed in its duty to protect toddler Mason Jet Lee from serious harm in the months before his death, a coroner has found.

sport

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia are looking at further cuts and efficiency measures following Monday's first wave of cost-cutting measures.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

President Donald Trump has pledged to end the looting and violence, saying he would deploy the military if governors refused to call out the National Guard.