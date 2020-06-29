Brazil coronavirus cases rise past 1.3m

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and Covid-related fatalities in the world. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil coronavirus cases rise past 1.3m

By AAP

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 09:46:31

Brazil has recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1109 additional deaths.

The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday. 

There are thousands of news cases and hundreds of deaths every day and the crisis is not yet thought to be at its peak.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the world after the US where 125,435 have died and more than 2.5 million people have been diagnosed.

The Brazilian Government led by the populist far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, is in crisis and a judge has ordered him to wear a protective mask when he is in public spaces in Brasilia.

The president has been criticised for belittling the risk posed by coronavirus which he dismissed as “a little cold” at the start of the pandemic.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

rugby league

Munster better for no pub as scans await

Melbourne and Parramatta are awaiting scan results for respective players Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses after a weekend of carnage in the NRL.

Australian rules football

Stewart hurt in Cats' narrow AFL win

Geelong's dual All-Australian defender Tom Stewart suffered a suspected broken collarbone as the Cats hung on for a three-point win over Melbourne at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Bomber Merrett's AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon's Zach Merrett and West Coast's Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

news

virus diseases

Vic records 75 more COVID-19 cases

There are 75 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria with the total confirmed cases in the state almost at 2100.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.