Brazil coronavirus cases rise past 1.3m

Brazil has recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1109 additional deaths.

The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

There are thousands of news cases and hundreds of deaths every day and the crisis is not yet thought to be at its peak.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the world after the US where 125,435 have died and more than 2.5 million people have been diagnosed.

The Brazilian Government led by the populist far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, is in crisis and a judge has ordered him to wear a protective mask when he is in public spaces in Brasilia.

The president has been criticised for belittling the risk posed by coronavirus which he dismissed as “a little cold” at the start of the pandemic.