Brazil's health ministry says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 621. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil coronavirus cases top 600

By AAP

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 12:08:36

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil have surged past 600, more than doubling in two days, as a diplomatic spat over the disease’s origins between President Jair Bolsonaro’s son and the Chinese ambassador threatened relations with Brazil’s top trading partner.

The president sidestepped this and other controversies in his weekly Facebook broadcast on Thursday evening, saying the outbreak in Brazil should peak in three to four months and the country will return to normal in six to seven months.

But as Rio de Janeiro recorded its first fatalities and Latin America’s largest nation closed more land borders to visitors, the fallout from the president’s son’s late-night tweet on Wednesday snowballed.

After blaming the global spread of the virus on China, the son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, attempted to defuse the situation on Thursday, saying he stood by his criticism of the government in Beijing but did not intend to offend the Chinese people.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo also hit back at Chinese Ambassador Yang Wanming’s initial response, which included a since-deleted retweet of a post describing the Bolsonaro family as a “huge poison” and a suggestion that Eduardo Bolsonaro had contracted a “mental virus” on a recent trip to the United States.

“It is unacceptable that the Chinese ambassador endorses or shares offensive posts aimed at the Brazilian head of state,” Araujo said in a statement.

The Chinese embassy responded tweeting to Eduardo Bolsonaro, saying his words were “absurd, prejudiced … (and) irresponsible”.

Earlier, the Rio state government said a 63-year-old diabetic woman in the hilly interior of Rio de Janeiro state and a 69-year-old man, also diabetic, in the city of Niteroi, had died from the virus.

The state of Sao Paulo reported the death of a 77-year-old man, bringing the country’s toll to seven. Earlier, the health ministry said the number of confirmed cases had risen to 621, an increase of 193 from Wednesday.

President Bolsonaro, who has faced criticism for his lax handling of an outbreak he initially called a “fantasy”, issued a decree restricting entry of foreign visitors at land borders with Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana.

On Wednesday, Brazil began turning away Venezuelans at the border.

The country’s major cities have moved to restrict social gatherings in an attempt to slow the outbreak, with shopping malls and nightclubs asked to close.

