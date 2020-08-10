Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The COVID-19 death toll passed 100,000 in Brazil where over three million cases have been recorded. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil coronavirus deaths pass 100,000

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Pedro Fonseca

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 08:14:55

Brazil’s death toll from COVID-19 has passed 100,000 and continue to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak.

Confronting its most lethal outbreak since the Spanish flu a century ago, Brazil reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus at the end of February. The virus took three months to kill 50,000 people, and just 50 days to kill the next 50,000.

Led by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the gravity of the pandemic and fought lockdowns by local officials, Brazilians who protested nightly from their windows in the first months of the outbreak have met the grim milestone with a shrug.

“We should be living in despair, because this is a tragedy like a world war. But Brazil is under collective anaesthesia,” said Dr. José Davi Urbaez, a senior member of the Infectious Diseases Society.

He and other pubic health experts have raised the alarm that Brazil still has no coordinated plan to fight the pandemic, as many officials focus on “reopening”, which is likely to boost the spread of the disease and worsen the outbreak.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 49,970 new confirmed cases and 905 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the number of cases to more than three million and the death toll to 100,477.

Brazil’s Supreme Court and Congress, institutions that have criticised Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, respectively declared three and four days of national mourning for the 100,000 dead. The president did not comment publicly.

Two health ministers, both physicians, have resigned over differences with Bolsonaro. The acting health minister is an army general who has abandoned the call for social distancing, which experts says is essential but the president opposes.

Bolsonaro, who has called COVID-19 a “little flu”, says he recovered from his own infection thanks to hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that remains unproven against the coronavirus.

“We don’t know where it will stop, maybe at 150,000 or 200,000 deaths. Only time will show the full impact of COVID-19 here,” said Alexandre Naime, head of Sao Paulo State University’s department of infectious diseases.

He said the only comparison may be diseases brought by colonisers, such as smallpox, that decimated indigenous populations when Europeans first arrived in the Americas.

While that history is long past, Urbaez said Brazil today seems equally resigned to the COVID-19 deaths to come.

“The government’s message today is: ‘Catch your coronavirus and if it’s serious, there is intensive care.’ That sums up our policy today,” said Urbaez of the Infectious Disease Society.

Latest sport

golf

Day fighting to stay in US PGA title hunt

Australian golf star Jason Day will need a back-nine surge to have any chance of winning a second US PGA Championship.

Australian rules football

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

Melbourne thrashed North Melbourne by 57 points in their AFL game at Adelaide Oval to sit ninth on the premiership ladder.

rugby league

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

Australian rules football

AFL premiership contenders flex muscles

Port Adelaide, West Coast and Brisbane all enhanced their AFL premiership credentials with victories in round 11.

Australian rules football

Blues pinged in AFL defeat to West Coast

West Coast have come from 19 points down to beat Carlton by 22 points in their AFL clash at Optus Stadium.

news

politics

Victorians deserve answers: Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Victorians deserve to know the extent of the failures in the state's hotel quarantine program.

sport

golf

Day fighting to stay in US PGA title hunt

Australian golf star Jason Day will need a back-nine surge to have any chance of winning a second US PGA Championship.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".