Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is rapidly losing popularity over his handling of the COVID19 crisis Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Brazil cuts growth as virus cases jump

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Stephen Eisenhammer

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 10:24:17

Brazil has begun to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity.

The senate on Friday signed off on a state of emergency that will permit the government to waive fiscal targets this year.

The Economy Ministry lowered its growth forecast from 2.1 per cent to zero – a number many economists believe remains highly ambitious – with a “significant” contraction coming in the second quarter.

At least 11 people have died from the virus, the health ministry said, up from seven on Thursday, and more than 900 people are now infected across continent-sized Brazil.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the virus poses an existential threat to the country’s fragile healthcare system.

“Clearly, by the end of April, our healthcare system will collapse,” he said. 

“You can have the money, you can have a private plan, you can have a court order, but there is simply no room for you.”

Bolsonaro is facing criticism as he struggles to balance a spiralling public health emergency with protecting Brazil’s long-ailing economy.

Approval of his government fell to a record low this week, according to XP Investimentos poll. 

Just 30 per cent of those surveyed rated his administration “good” or “great,” compared with 36 per cent calling it “bad” or “awful.” 

A record-high 17 per cent said his government is to blame for the current economic situation.

Many Brazilians have been drumming pots and pans in their homes nightly in protest against Bolsonaro, who initially labelled the outbreak a “fantasy” and ignored medical advice to meet crowds of supporters on Sunday.

Bolsonaro said on Friday the Brazilian economy cannot stop or the country will face a catastrophe. 

He also ruled out drastic measures like a state of siege and said the closure of airports and roads was not advisable as it would cause panic.

Nose-diving economic projections added to the pressure on the president.

Bolsonaro said he expected June, a winter month in the southern hemisphere nation, to be the most critical period for the coronavirus outbreak. 

