Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming down with symptoms. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

By Ana Mano and Lisandra Paraguassu

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 10:24:50

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after months minimising the severity of the pandemic and defying medical experts, even as the virus has killed more than 66,000 Brazilians.

The right-wing populist gave the news to reporters at his official residence standing just inches away from him, adding to criticism of his cavalier approach to the outbreak in Brazil, the world’s worst outside the United States.

Even as he announced his infection, the 65-year-old former army captain dismissed the dangers of the virus and credited unproven treatments for his mild symptoms, echoing his political role model US President Donald Trump.

“If it weren’t for the test, I wouldn’t know the result. And it turned out positive,” he told the television cameras, adding he had started to feel sick on Sunday and grown worse on Monday, with a fever, muscle pains and exhaustion.

The president said he was taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with unproven effectiveness against COVID-19 that has been touted by Trump and some of his supporters and pro-government factions in Brazil as a potential cure.

Finishing the interview with three TV channels, Bolsonaro stepped back and removed his mask to reveal a smile, adding: “You can see from my face that I’m well and I’m calm.”

Bolsonaro, like Trump, has blasted experts at the World Health Organisation and voiced scepticism about the virulence of the virus.

The Brazilian leader repeated his claim on Tuesday that the risks of COVID-19 were exaggerated and most Brazilians did not need to worry: “Be assured that for you the chance of something more serious is close to zero.”

He has regularly appeared in public without a mask and on Friday vetoed parts of a bill that made the use of masks mandatory in public places.

His veto removed the requirement to wear a mask in enclosed spaces such as churches, factories, commercial or educational locations. He also blocked the stipulation that masks be provided on such premises and people removed if they are not using them.

With more than 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil, Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis has drawn criticism from public health experts as he fought state and city efforts to impose social distancing, arguing that the economic damage would be worse than the disease itself.

He has fired two health ministers during the pandemic, both trained doctors, and replaced them with an army general on an interim basis.

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro was in close contact with US Ambassador Todd Chapman during July 4 celebrations, and pictures showed neither wearing a mask. The US embassy said Chapman had tested negative, but would remain in quarantine.

After his diagnosis, Bolsonaro said he would keep working via videoconference and “rarely receive one person or another to sign a document.”

Pan American Health Organisation director for communicable diseases Marcos Espinal wished Bolsonaro a “speedy recovery” but said his infection carried a message.

“For Brazil, the infection of its president should reinforce the need to strengthen implementations of social distancing recommendations and the use of masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.”

In March, Bolsonaro suggested in a televised national address that he was not concerned by the idea of contracting the coronavirus.

“With my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I would not have to worry. I would feel nothing or, at most, it would be a little flu or a little cold,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

rugby union

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

Coach Dave Rennie sees youth and not overseas-based players as the way forward for the Wallabies as he continues to work remotely from New Zealand.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake shouldn't face extra ban: DCE

Addin Fonua-Blake will meet with NRL bosses on Wednesday but his Manly teammates say he shouldn't face a ban beyond the two games already handed down.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne's A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

news

politics

Travel warning for NSW border residents

The NSW premier has warned people in towns on the Victorian border not to travel to other parts of NSW given the southern state's COVID-19 outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

world

virus diseases

US tops three million virus cases

A grim milestone of over three million coronavirus cases has been reached in the US, with many states reporting record numbers of new infections.