Brazil reported 24,052 new confirmed cases and 692 additional deaths. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Brazil must co-ordinate against virus: WHO

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 09:23:30

Brazil still faces a “big challenge” to curb the coronavirus pandemic and should do more to integrate its efforts at different levels of government, a top World Health Organisation official says.

“We would encourage once more that Brazil continues to fight against the disease, that Brazil links the efforts at federal and at state level in a much more systematic way,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies program on Monday.

Brazil should “focus on a comprehensive approach to controlling the disease and doing that in a sustained fashion”, he said.

Brazil, which is suffering the second-worst outbreak behind the United States, reported on Monday 24,052 new confirmed cases and 692 additional deaths, taking the overall death toll in the country to 58,314.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been strongly criticised by health experts for this handling of the crisis. Bolsonaro has dismissed the disease as a “little flu” and shown indifference to the rising death count.

The health ministry also said on Monday it had distributed about 4.3 million doses of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, a drug with little evidence of being effective against COVID-19 but which Bolsonaro has pushed repeatedly.

Earlier on Monday, governor of Brazil’s most populous state, Joao Doria said he expected this week to receive federal regulatory approval to start trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac in Sao Paulo.

His statement comes as Brazil’s federal government announced at the weekend it had signed an agreement to produce another potential vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca with researchers at Oxford University.

