Brazilians are increasingly critical of President Bolsanaro as coronvirus cases surge. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Brazil No. 2 in world coronavirus cases

By AAP

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 09:58:14

Brazil has become the world No. 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases, overtaking Russia and becoming second only to the United States.

Brazil’s health ministry confirmed 330,890 people had been infected by the virus.

The country registered 1,001 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking total deaths to 21,048.

The true number of cases and deaths is likely to be higher than the figures suggest, as Latin America’s top economy has been slow to ramp up testing.

In Sao Paulo, the worst hit city, aerial video showed rows of open plots at a Cemetery as it rushed to keep up with demand.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticised for his handling of the outbreak with his poll ratings dropping over his opposition to social distancing measures, support of the unproven remedy chloroquine, and tussles with experienced public health officials.Two health ministers have resigned.

Now he’s at the centre of a deepening political crisis, after a video of a ministers’ meeting was ordered to be released by Brazil’s supreme court.

The video is likely to add more fuel to claims the President interfered in appointing leaders of the federal police for personal gain.

As well, Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles is recorded proposing the government push through further environmental deregulation while people are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

rugby league

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

The NRL has granted the Warriors a temporary OK to sign loan players as the exiled New Zealand club battles an injury crisis.

rugby union

RA and QRU release Reds rugby trio

Queensland Reds players Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

news

disease

Community sports get roadmap to play

Community sports have been given a roadmap for a safe return to the sporting field as the nation continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

world

politics

NKorea to bolster nuclear war deterrence

North Korea's state media says Kim Jong Un has hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities.