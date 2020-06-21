Brazil passes 1 million COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil is now second only to the US in numbers and deaths, as it passed a million coronavirus cases. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Brazil passes 1 million COVID-19 cases

By Pedro Fonseca and Gabriel Stargardter

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 08:59:28

Brazil has passed 1 million coronavirus cases and approached 50,000 deaths, a new nadir for the world’s second worst-hit country as it struggles with a tense political climate and worsening economic outlook.

Second only to the United States in both cases and deaths, Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26. 

The virus has spread relentlessly across the continent-sized country, eroding support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raising fears of economic collapse after years of anemic growth.

Brazil reported 1,032,913 confirmed cases on Friday, with 1206 new deaths to take total official fatalities to 48,954, the health ministry said.

Friday also saw a new record daily number of cases, with 54,771, suggesting the outbreak is far from over. Brazil is likely to surpass 50,000 deaths on Saturday although weekend reporting can be lower.

Even so, the true extent of the outbreak far exceeds the official figures, according to many experts, who cite a lack of widespread testing.

“That number of 1 million is much less than the real number of people who have been infected, because there is under-reporting of a magnitude of five to 10 times,” said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, a medical professor at the São Paulo State University. “The true number is probably at least 3 million and could even be as high as 10 million people.”

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, arrived in Brazil via wealthy tourists returning from Europe to major southeastern cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and has spread deep into the interior, reaching 82 per cent of Brazil’s municipalities, Health Ministry data showed.

Bolsonaro, sometimes called the “Tropical Trump”, has been widely criticised for his handling of the crisis. The country still has had no permanent health minister after losing two since April, following clashes with the president.

Bolsonaro has shunned social distancing, calling it a job-killing measure more dangerous than the virus itself. He has also promoted two anti-malarial drugs as remedies, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, despite little evidence they work.

The far-right former army captain’s handling of the crisis has prompted Brazilians to bang pots and pans regularly outside their apartments in protest, but it has not stopped him from wading into costly political battles with his own cabinet and the Supreme Court, stoking fears of instability.

Pressure from Bolsonaro and public fatigue after months of ineffective state and local isolation orders has led governors and mayors to begin lifting restrictions on commerce and other economic activity.

Public health experts have warned that loosening restrictions too soon threatens to accelerate contagion and drive up fatalities.

Latin America has registered 90,439 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, with nearly 2 million cases. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

rugby league

Roosters inflict first NRL defeat on Eels

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco has suffered a worrying concussion in their 24-10 over NRL leaders Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon's AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

news

health

Qld says Melbourne's a COVID-19 hotspot

Queensland's health chief has responded swiftly to several coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria by declaring all of metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

world

demonstration

Trump presses ahead with Tulsa rally

Hours before a campaign rally in Tulsa Oklahoma, Donald Trump's campaign announced six members of his advance team had tested positive for COVID-19.