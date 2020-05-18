Brazil registers 14,919 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil has confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the fourth highest in the world, and 15,633 deaths.

Right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the threat of the virus and focused on reopening the economy despite rising cases.

The surge in virus cases across chunks of Latin America comes at a time when other regions, especially Europe and China, are seeing a downward trajectory of new infections.

Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in Sao Paulo, the financial centre.

In a videoconference last week, Bolsonaro told a gathering of business leaders to “play tough” with Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who has issued social distancing orders and said he will not comply with Bolsonaro’s latest decree to reopen gyms and beauty salons.