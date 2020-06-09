Brazil reports over 37,000 virus deaths

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil has recorded more than 37,000 deaths, but protesters are supportive of the president. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil reports over 37,000 virus deaths

By AAP

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 11:23:15

Brazil has registered 37,312 total coronavirus deaths, while overall cases in the country reached 685,427, official data shows, amid criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Unlike in the previous day, the government released cumulative figures on Sunday and not a tally of deaths and new infections in the last 24 hours.

Based on Sunday’s data, Brazil registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The government changed its format for reporting COVID-19 statistics for the second straight day.

Over the weekend it removed from public view months of national data on the epidemic as President Jair Bolsonaro defended delays and changes to official record-keeping of the world’s second-largest coronavirus outbreak.

Bolsonaro went as far as to tweet on Saturday that his country’s disease totals are “not representative” of Brazil’s current situation, insinuating that the numbers were actually overestimating the spread of the virus.

On Saturday Brazil registered 35,930 total coronavirus deaths and 672,846 confirmed cases.

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

Australian rules football

No AFL crowds just yet: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has not received authorisation from state governments for crowds to return to football stadiums.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Houli good for AFL return

Bachar Houli is ready to return from a calf injury against Collingwood on Thursday night when the AFL season resumes, Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin says.

rugby league

Government considering capped NRL crowds

NRL will welcome back some fans this weekend, however, discussions to open up the gates for a capped number of crowds are high on the agenda.

rugby league

Dragons call board meeting over McGregor

St George Illawarra have called an emergency board meeting for Tuesday to discuss Paul McGregor's NRL coaching future.

news

politics

JobKeeper review could see further changes

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a review of the JobKeeper scheme will look at ways to improve it, amid speculation more workers could be moved off the payment.

sport

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

N.Korea to sever hotlines with South: KCNA

North Korea says it will end lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office, and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices at noon.