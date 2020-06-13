Discover Australian Associated Press

Trials of two promising coronavirus vaccines are beginning in Brazil, where 40,000 have died. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Brazil testing two advanced vaccines

By AAP

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 13:34:34

Brazil is the site of at least two major vaccine trials, as it reports a cumulative total of 802,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The South American country now has the world’s second worst outbreak after the United States.

30,412 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

With another 1,239 fatalities, the death toll in Brazil has reached 40,919, the health ministry said, the world’s third highest after the United States and Britain. 

The Sao Paulo state government has announced that Brazil’s Instituto Butantan reached an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech to produce an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus.

Some 9,000 Brazilians will participate in tests beginning in July, representing the third and last stage of testing before distribution. 

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria described it as a historic day for Sao Paulo, Brazil and world science. The experimental vaccine has already passed two stages of testing in China, where it was given to monkeys and then to 744 Chinese volunteers, officials say.

Dimas Covas, director of Butantan, said the vaccine is among the 10 most advanced, out of more than 100 that are being developed worldwide. 

“We already have the production capacity. We need the clinical studies phase to know if the vaccine is safe and effective. If it is, we can start to produce very quickly,” Covas said.

The Sao Paulo government will invest about $17 million for the trials.

Separately, Brazil will also this month begin testing a vaccine produced by the University of Oxford, also considered one of the most promising and in an advanced stage of trials. 

Some 2,000 Brazilians will be selected to participate in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro for that project.

