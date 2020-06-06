Brazil virus deaths pass Italy’s toll

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil posted a record number of daily deaths for third consecutive day on Thursday. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil virus deaths pass Italy’s toll

By AAP

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 12:47:58

The number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has blown past Italy’s toll as the country and other Latin American nations push to end quarantine measures and kick their economies back into gear.

The region as a whole has become a new focus of the coronavirus pandemic, with health officials urging governments there not to open their economies too fast and to avoid public crowds.

Brazil posted a record number of daily deaths for third consecutive day on Thursday, with 1437 deaths in the past 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the health ministry.

Total deaths in South America’s largest nation now stand at 34,021, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the pandemic, criticising social distancing measures and urging regional government to lift restrictions for the sake of the economy.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro told Brazilians that death is “everyone’s destiny”.

With much of Latin America’s population living day to day from earnings in the informal sector, many regional leaders are keen to reopen local economies, amid signs of growing hunger and strains on public finances.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro – Brazil’s second-largest city, home to nearly seven million people – allowed more than 10,000 street vendors to go back to work on Thursday

“The other day, some kid told me: I prefer to die of coronavirus than see my family die of hunger,” Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella told journalists.

Later in the day, during a Facebook Live session, Bolsonaro encouraged the federal solicitor-general to sue states to force them into reopening their beaches.

In Brazil, health officials say there are indications new hospitalisations are stabilising but new deaths and confirmed cases are still growing rapidly.

Many epidemiologists warn the reopenings could be premature.

Latest sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

news

politics

Sydney rally organiser lodges appeal: MP

The organisers of a Sydney rally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement have lodged an urgent appeal against the Supreme court's refusal to authorise it.

sport

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

world

politics

Birmingham rejects China's racism slur

The Chinese government has warned of "an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia".