Brazil’s Bolsonaro says lungs ‘clean’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has had tests and his lungs are "clean". Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says lungs ‘clean’

By Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 11:33:18

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has undergone another test for the coronavirus and his lungs are “clean,” after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 related deaths, according to official data on Monday.

CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease, such as a fever.

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested.

“I can’t get very close,” he said in comments recorded by Foco do Brasil, a pro-government YouTube channel. “I came from the hospital. I underwent a lung scan. The lung’s clean.”

The president’s office said in a statement that the president is at his home and is “in good health.”

The right-wing populist has often defied local guidelines to wear a mask in public, even after a judge ordered him to do so in late June.

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro attended several events and was in close contact with the US ambassador to Brazil during July 4 celebrations. The US embassy in Brasilia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolsonaro tested negative for the coronavirus after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate in March.

CNN Brasil reported that Bolsonaro has begun taking the drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which he touts as a COVID-19 treatment despite little proof of their effectiveness.

Bolsonaro’s official events on Tuesday have been cancelled, according to CNN Brasil. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

rugby union

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

Coach Dave Rennie sees youth and not overseas-based players as the way forward for the Wallabies as he continues to work remotely from New Zealand.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake shouldn't face extra ban: DCE

Addin Fonua-Blake will meet with NRL bosses on Wednesday but his Manly teammates say he shouldn't face a ban beyond the two games already handed down.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne's A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

news

politics

Travel warning for NSW border residents

The NSW premier has warned people in towns on the Victorian border not to travel to other parts of NSW given the southern state's COVID-19 outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.