Brazil's economy is expected to contract 6.4 per cent this year, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil’s Bolsonaro: virus killing economy

By By Carolina Mandl and Leonardo Benassatto

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 09:02:55

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy.

“Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities. “Lockdown kills,” he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the economy with forced curfews.

The president’s statement on Saturday comes as Brazil’s economy is expected to contract 6.4 per cent this year, hit by the pandemic.

Bolsonaro, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7, met his supporters in the grounds of his official residence, the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia.

The president was wearing a mask and kept some metres of distance from his supporters.

Bolsonaro said he is feeling well, despite the virus, and again credited his health to the use of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, despite no scientific evidence. “I am a living proof (that the drug works),” he told supporters.

Besides hydroxychloroquine, the far-right president said he is also taking an anti-parasite drug to fight coronavirus.

Brazil registered 28,532 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 921 new deaths on Saturday, the health ministry said. Total cases in Brazil, the world’s second most affected country after the United States, have now risen to 2,074,860 while deaths totaled 78,772. 

