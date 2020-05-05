Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer ‘wears’ mask

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue has been lit up with a face mask to promote virus self care. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer ‘wears’ mask

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 12:19:39

The famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro has ‘worn” a mask projected onto its face to raise awareness of the importance of their use during the coronavirus epidemic, which continues its spread in Brazil.

The country’s largest tourist symbol was closed to the public in mid-March, but since then the imposing figure has served to display messages in solidarity of health workers and other countries hit by COVID-19.

On Sunday, Christ the Redeemer – located on the top of Corcovado mountain, 710 metres above sea level – appeared to wear a mask that covered its mouth and nose.

On its stone body a red heart, also covered with a mask, was projected with “Mascara Salva” (Masks Save) written underneath.

The initiative is part of a campaign promoted by Brazilian specialists to combat the pandemic and which highlights among its main messages the “importance of everyone protecting themselves when leaving home” by wearing masks.

The state of Rio de Janeiro, the third most populous in Brazil with some 17 million residents, is one of the hardest hit in the country with 1019 deaths and 11,139 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The epidemic continues to accelerate throughout Brazil, which has already recorded 7025 deaths and 101,147 infections since February 26, when the first case was reported in the country.

The capital of Rio de Janeiro holds around 60 per cent of the cases and deaths reported in the entire state of Rio, the public health system of which is close to collapse.

