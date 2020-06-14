Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll passes UK

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazil's coronavirus death toll continues to rise, with 909 victims recorded in just one day. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll passes UK

By AAP

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 14:46:06

Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic surpassing the UK’s death toll, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials in Brazil reported 909 deaths on Friday and is the hardest-hit Latin American nation with more than 828,000 confirmed virus cases.

The country now has the second-highest death toll from COVID-19 behind the United States, figures from Johns Hopkins University suggest.

Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo, is to free up space at its graveyards during the pandemic by digging up the bones of people buried in the past and storing their bagged remains in large metal containers.

The remains of people who died at least three years ago will be exhumed and put in numbered bags, then stored temporarily in 12 storage containers the city’s funeral service has purchased.

The containers will be delivered to several cemeteries within 15 days, a statement said.

Sao Paulo is one of the Covid-19 hot spots, with 5,480 deaths as of Thursday in the city of 12 million people.

Health experts are worried about a new surge now that a decline in intensive care bed occupancy to about 70 per cent prompted Mayor Bruno Covas to authorise a partial reopening of business this week.

The peak of infection is predicted to hit Brazil in August, having spread from the big cities where it first appeared into the nation’s interior.

Dr Michael Ryan, the World Health Organisation’s emergencies chief, said: “Overall the health system is still coping in Brazil, although, having said that, with the sustained number of severe cases that remains to be seen.

“Clearly the health system in Brazil across the country needs significant support in order to sustain its effort in this regard. But the data we have at the moment supports a system under pressure, but a system still coping with the number of severe cases.”

Meanwhile, officials in Beijing are moving quickly to stem a new coronavirus outbreak after the discovery of seven cases the past two days.

The National Health Commission said six of the cases were confirmed in Beijing on Friday, a day after the first was reported. They are the first locally transmitted cases in the city in more than 50 days.

Chinese media said at least two of the infected people had visited a wholesale market dealing in fresh food.

Authorities said all workers at the Xinfadi market were being tested for the virus and testing of food and environmental samples had been ordered for all of Beijing’s wholesale food markets.

Earlier, the city said it was delaying the planned reopening of school for a number of pupils due to take place on Monday because of the new cases.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Kangaroos edge GWS in impressive AFL upset

North Melbourne have recorded a stirring 20-point AFL upset win over GWS at Giants Stadium.

rugby league

NRL match rescheduled after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday despite Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman being cleared of coronavirus.

rugby league

Big NRL crowds increase in NSW from July 1

NRL stadiums in NSW will be allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NSW government has declared.

Australian rules football

Crows played bruise-free footy: coach

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his charges played bruise-free footy in a record 75-point AFL loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Port crush Crows by record margin in AFL

Port Adelaide have beaten Adelaide by 75 points in a lopsided Saturday night AFL encounter in Adelaide.

news

health

NSW eases virus restrictions for funerals

The cap on funeral attendance has been scrapped effective immediately and replaced with the four square metre rule as NSW further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Kangaroos edge GWS in impressive AFL upset

North Melbourne have recorded a stirring 20-point AFL upset win over GWS at Giants Stadium.

world

crime, law and justice

Protesters burn Wendy's where man was shot

Protesters have burned down a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta where a black man was shot dead by police as he tried to escape arrest.