Presidential guards in face masks attend a flag raising ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Brazil’s virus cases pass Germany’s

By Pedro Fonseca and Lisandra Paraguassu

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 10:20:03

Brazil’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus have passed Germany, as President Jair Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlours even as his country becomes a new global hotspot for the pandemic.

Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases since its outbreak began in late February, passing Germany’s 170,508 confirmed cases and drawing nearly even with France’s tally of 178,225 confirmed and probable cases.

Europe is beginning to lift lockdowns as the death toll in the region eases, but the outbreak is still accelerating in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the disease and criticised state governments’ isolation orders.

Brazil recorded its deadliest day yet, with 881 confirmed deaths in 24 hours from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Bolsonaro has ratcheted up his dispute with state governors this week, with a decree classifying businesses such as gyms and hair salons as “essential” services, exempt from lockdowns. The right-wing president has argued that the economic damage from closing businesses is worse than the disease.

“Governors who do not agree with the decree can file lawsuits in court,” Bolsonaro wrote on social media. He later threatened to take his own legal actions against them if they do not comply.

At least 10 governors said they would not follow the decree.

“Bolsonaro is walking toward the precipice and wants to take all of us with him,” Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel said on Twitter.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has suffered since the crisis began, polls show. Disapproval of the president rose to more than 55 per cent in a survey released on Tuesday, from 47 per cent in January.

An investigation authorised by the Supreme Court into Bolsonaro’s alleged efforts to meddle with police investigations has also eroded his support, distracted from the country’s pandemic response, and rattled markets.

Bolsonaro won election in 2018 on pledges to clean up politics and make sweeping market-friendly reforms to restore economic growth after a deep recession – plans derailed by the pandemic.

Sources told Reuters the government will soon slash its 2020 economic outlook dramatically, predicting a more than 4 per cent drop in gross domestic product, down from a prior forecast for flat growth.

Brazil has passed France and Germany in confirmed cases even as its testing lags far behind both.

Brazil’s health ministry had confirmed 12,400 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday.

A coronavirus mortality model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicts over 88,000 deaths from the coronavirus in Brazil by August.

