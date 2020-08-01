Discover Australian Associated Press

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston had COVID

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 10:33:04

Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has disclosed he has recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 and donated his plasma in the hopes his antibodies will help others with the disease.

Wearing a face mask, Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video in which he documented the donation process at a blood and plasma centre run by the University of California at Los Angeles.

Cranston said he had experienced mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in the chest and loss of his sense of taste and smell.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” Cranston wrote.

“I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.”

Cranston won multiple Emmy Awards for his role as a meth-making chemistry teacher on TV drama Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013.

