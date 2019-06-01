ACTU leader whacks Pyne’s new defence job

Union heavyweight Michele O’Neil says the federal government needs to take a better look at its own integrity, after former defence minister Christopher Pyne picked up a new defence-focused job.

But Mr Pyne insists he won’t be breaking any rules in the role with professional services giant EY.

EY last week recruited Mr Pyne as it builds its defence expertise, with the federal government spending $200 billion on the military leading up to 2026.

Labor has described the job as a “clear breach” of ministerial standards, which state that ministers can’t lobby or meet with parliamentarians on any matters with which they had ministerial dealings in their last 18 months in office.

The code also bars former ministers from taking advantage of knowledge they had access to as a minister.

Mr Pyne says he…