Airbnb to review all its listings by 2020

Airbnb will verify every listing on its platform by the end of 2020, after a string of scams and a deadly shooting at a house party in the United States.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said every home and host on the site would be reviewed and verified by December 15 next year.

A refund policy will also be introduced next month, to ensure guests will either be re-booked into a different listing or fully refunded when a property does not meet Airbnb’s standards for accuracy, Chesky said.

The announcement comes after five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting at a rented Airbnb property in a San Francisco suburb on October 31.

The incident led to Chesky vowing to ban “party houses”…