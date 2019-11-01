Ardern sends firefighters to Queensland

As smoke from the Australian bushfires travels across the Tasman to New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced fresh firefighting support will head the other way.

An extra 21 firefighters will head to Queensland to battle the fire front, joining five Kiwi specialists already on the ground.

Ms Ardern said she’d been in close contact with Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the “devastating fires” ravaging Queensland and NSW.

“He is aware and very appreciative of the extra support that New Zealand is sending,” she said on Tuesday.

“The 21 is an additional group of firefighters who are moving, who are locating over to help with the rotation of long shifts over a period of time.

“Obviously, there will be fatigue for those firefighters who are on the ground and we’re looking to have…