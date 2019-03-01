Bill to lower voting age found ‘wanting’

A Senate inquiry into a Greens bill to lower the voting age to 16 has rejected the proposal, saying it was “found wanting”.

The bill, introduced in June 2018 by Senator Jordon Steele-John, sought to introduce voluntary voting for 16 and 17-year olds; and allow enrolment for 14 and 15-year olds.

The coalition majority Senate committee report released on Friday recommended the bill “not be passed” but proposed safeguards in the event that parliament chose to legislate it.

The safeguards include a special confidential roll for 14 to 16-year-olds, strengthened electoral education for senior high school students, and no voluntary voting.

“As currently proposed, the sections in this bill that relate to voluntary voting would only serve to create two tiers of electors – an outcome that would neither benefit the Australian electoral…