Brothers on trial over fatal Sydney attack

A woman has told a jury she had sex with a male friend shortly after the Crown alleges he and his brother fatally attacked a Sydney man sleeping rough in his car.

Tori Walmsley said Jackson Travers didn’t look like he’d been in a fight since she’d seen him earlier in the evening.

She did not see any stains on his clothing and he appeared to be in the same “happy mood” as when she saw him earlier at drinks for her 18th birthday.

Ms Walmsley was giving evidence on Monday at the NSW Supreme Court trial of Travers, 20, and his brother, 22-year-old Ray Travers, who have pleaded not guilty to murdering Peter Hofmann in June 2017 at Maroubra.

Prosecutor Adrian Robertson has alleged the 68-year-old was dragged from his car before…