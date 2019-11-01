Doping officials didn’t have ID: Sun

Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has told an appeal hearing that he refused to take an out-of-competition doping test last year as the three anti-doping officials who turned up at his home in China could not prove their identity.

During a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing dogged by translation problems, Sun said: “I realised they didn’t have any papers to prove their identification.

“The officials were not even capable of proving their identity. How could I allow them to take my sample?

“If they had been professional and had shown their identification, we would not be here today.”

Sun has been cleared of wrongdoing by swimming’s governing body FINA over his conduct during a random late-night drug test at his home in September last year, however, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)…