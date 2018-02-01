England target series sweep in Sri Lanka

England will be hoping to complete the rare feat of securing a 3-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka when Joe Root’s confident touring side take on the depleted hosts in the third and final Test in Colombo on Friday.

Ricky Ponting’s all-conquering Australian side were the first to win 3-0 in Sri Lanka 14 years ago, while a Virat Kohli-led India repeated the feat in August last year.

Having ended a 17-year wait for a series win in Sri Lanka, England will climb a place to second in Test rankings behind India, who they beat 4-1 at home this year, reversing a 4-0 away series loss to Kohli’s side at the end of 2016.

“Only two sides have won 3-0 here… and they were both the number one side,” Root told reporters…