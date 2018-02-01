Ex-pastor charged with kidnapping, murder

A former pastor has been arrested after a two-day manhunt in the brazen deadly daylight attack on three women working at a religious supply shop.

Thomas Bruce, 53, is accused of herding trio at gunpoint into the back room of the Missouri store and fatally shooting one in the head after she refused to perform sex acts on him.

Two other women complied with his demands and were sexually assaulted, authorities say.

The attack on Monday afternoon at the Catholic Supply store in the St. Louis suburb of Ballwin frightened the region and led some schools, churches and businesses to close.

Bruce was charged on Wednesday with 17 counts, including first-degree murder, sodomy and attempted sodomy, kidnapping and other crimes. He is jailed without bond.

St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch called the crime…